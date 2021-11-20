Activist ship that attempted to break Gaza blockade put on sale

A Turkish cargo ship that had been a key source of tensions between Turkey and Israel after the latter stormed it in 2010 has been put on sale by a Turkish directorate of debt collection, state media reported on Saturday.



The freighter, known as Mavi Marmara, is up for auction with a starting price of 3.88 million lira (344,500 dollars), state broadcaster TRT Haber reported, adding it is listed in the seized property group.



The ship previously belonged to the local navigation company Mavi Deniz Taşımacılığı. The firm was not immediately available for comment.



The auction will be held at Istanbul's Anadolu Courthouse in the coming days, TRT Haber said, without elaborating.



The 93-meter transport ship is currently docked at Somali's Mogadishu following a pirate attack in August, TRT said. It is estimated to cost another 320,000 dollars to bring the ship to Turkey, it added.



The ship has traces of "missile and bullet" from the pirate attack but is in "reasonably" good condition and can continue operations, the sale notice read.



In May 2010, 10 Turkish citizens were killed when Israeli soldiers stormed the Mavi Marmara while it moved through international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.



Israel claimed the ship was carrying relief supplies for the Gaza Strip and had armed activists on board.



Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel were put on ice as a result. As part of a reconciliation effort in 2016, Israel paid out 20 million dollars in compensation to the families of the victims.

