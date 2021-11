U.S. President Joe Biden resumed his presidential duties at 11:35 a.m. (1635 GMT) on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, after temporarily transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent anesthesia for a colonoscopy.



The White House press office said that official letters to Congress declaring the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 am (1510 GMT).



"The president resumed his duties at 11:35 am," (1635 GMT), the White House said in a statement.