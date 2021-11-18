Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to wreck peace talks on Donbass conflict

Ukraine 's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said Russia was not interested in engaging in the four-way 'Normandy' peace talks on the war in eastern Ukraine , and was trying to wreck the process by publishing confidential diplomatic correspondence.

"By its actions, Russia simply finishes off the Normandy format, demonstrates that it is not interested in its development, and of course undermines [Russia's] remaining credibility," Kuleba said in a televised briefing.

The Russian foreign ministry published on Wednesday a number of diplomatic letters it exchanged with Germany and France to try to show that its diplomatic stance on talks over east Ukraine has been misrepresented. The 'Normandy' format consists of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.







