Singapore gets 500,000 Covid jabs as part of Australia swap deal

Australia has sent 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Singapore as part of an exchange arrangement between the two countries.



Singapore's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the doses would be used as "boosters" on "eligible segments of our population."



The wealthy city-state sent 500,000 vaccines to Australia in early September to help address supply shortages, after Singapore had reported more than 80 per cent of its 5.45-million population as having received two doses.



Since then, the percentage of eligible Australians who have been given two shots of vaccine has jumped from 35 to 84, according to Canberra's Department of Health.



Singapore's pandemic numbers have surged in the meantime. At the start of September, 55 people had died after testing positive for the virus but the related death toll had hit 619 by Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data.



Around two-thirds of Singapore's roughly 244,000 virus cases have been reported over the past two months.



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday that the government had to "persuade people that it is necessary for us now to accept the few thousand cases a day."