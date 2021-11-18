German leaders to hold Covid talks as calls for strong response grow

The leaders of Germany's 16 states and Chancellor Angela Merkel are to hold hotly awaited pandemic talks on Thursday as the country's infection rates flare up again.



The state premiers are seeking a unified approach to coronavirus rules and restrictions, amid a patchwork of strategies across the country.



They are expected to debate issues such as rules on who can access public services, hospital capacity alert thresholds and how to boost Germany's current vaccination quota of around 68 per cent.



The premier of the eastern state of Saxony, which currently has the highest rate of infection nationwide with a seven-day incidence of 742.2 per 100,000 people, said on the eve of the talks that tougher restrictions were needed.



"If we're really going to be successful in breaking this wave, we're not going to be able to do it by just addressing the unvaccinated group," Michael Kretschmer said at an online event.



Neighbouring Austria recently began enforcing a lockdown only for unvaccinated individuals in response to surging infection rates.



Prior to the federal and state leaders' afternoon conference, the German parliament will also meet to discuss the situation, with votes expected on anti-Covid-19 proposals put forward by the three political parties set to replace Merkel's outgoing coalition following September elections.



Thursday's session in the Bundestag is set to be the first major challenge for the prospective new coalition partners: the Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business FDP.



Among other things, they want to require bus and train passengers to provide proof of vaccination, Covid-19 recovery or a recent test, and to introduce strict penalties of up to five years in prison for forgers of coronavirus documents and certificates.



