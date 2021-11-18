Erdoğan, Herzog discuss Turkey-Israel ties and regional issues over phone

The Turkish president on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, discussing Turkey-Israel ties and regional issues.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , during his talk with Isaac Herzog, stressed the significance of Turkey-Israel relations for the "security and stability of the Middle East," adding that "differences of opinion can be minimized if acted with mutual understanding in both bilateral and regional issues."

Emphasizing the importance of restoring "peace, tolerance, and culture of coexistence in the region," Erdoğan said enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and resumption of the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining talks and dialogue between Turkey and Israel would be "mutually beneficial."