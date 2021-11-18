Belarus reports first Covid-19 case at border with Poland

Belarus has reported the first case of Covid-19 at its emergency migrant shelter near the Polish border.



According to Belarusian state news agency Belta, a person contracted the virus at a storage facility of a logistics company that has been converted into a migrant camp.



The sick person was taken to hospital. Around 1,000 people have slept on the floor of the shelter in a very confined space during the past two nights.



A vaccination centre will now be opened in the storage facility, and China's Sinopharm vaccine will be administered, Belarusian authorities said.