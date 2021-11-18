Armenian forces target Azerbaijani posts in border attacks

Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani army positions in the northwestern Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Armenian forces used "various caliber weapons" to "periodically" target Azerbaijani positions near Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages in Tovuz region on Wednesday, according to a ministry statement.

The attacks went on from 5.54 p.m. local time (1354GMT) until 10.52 p.m. (1852GMT), it said.

The Azerbaijani military retaliated and "suppressed" the Armenian forces, the statement added.

It did not mention whether there were any casualties or damages in the attacks.

The latest incident of Armenian aggression comes just days after its forces killed seven Azerbaijani soldiers and wounded 10 others.

The two former Soviet republics were embroiled in a 44-day conflict last September that ended with an agreement brokered by Russia on Nov. 10.

They have had tense relations since 1991, when Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

During last year's face-off, Azerbaijan managed to liberate several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were illegally occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.