Turkey rescues 14 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

Turkish coast guard units rescued 14 asylum seekers early Wednesday who were pushed back by Greek authorities.

The asylum seekers were rescued from a rubber boat off Çeşme district in Turkey's Aegean province of İzmir.

Three people were also arrested for alleged human smuggling.

The asylum seekers were referred to the local migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.