Turkey re-elected as UNESCO executive body member

Turkey has been re-elected for another term in UNESCO's highest executive body, the government announced on Wednesday.

"Turkey, which successfully carried out its membership in UNESCO's Executive Board for the period of 2017-2021, has been re-elected as a member state for the period of 2021-2025, in the elections held on Nov. 17, 2021 during UNESCO's 41st General Conference," read a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkey embraces the purpose and ideals of UNESCO, and will continue to promote its activities and values, the ministry said.

"Turkey's election as a member of Executive Board for another term is a solid indication of our active and successful performance in the previous period as well as our contribution to the education, science and culture on a global scale," the statement added.