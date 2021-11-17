Russia hits new all-time high coronavirus death toll

Red Square and the Kremlin Wall are reflected in a window of an empty BOSCO cafe in the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to COVID-19 in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia on Wednesday registered another record number of daily coronavirus fatalities,a little over a week after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus. 1,247 people died over the past day, pushing the overall count to 259,084.

Over the same period, 36,626 people contracted the virus, taking Russia's caseload to 9.18 million and active cases to 1.04 million, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, 36,388 patients healed of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the total recoveries to 7.88 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 5.1 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 254.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.