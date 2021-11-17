Migrants stay the night at warehouse at Poland-Belarus border

Around 1,000 migrants have spent the night in makeshift accommodation in a warehouse on the Poland-Belarus border the day after clashes between migrants and Polish security forces.



Some migrants on the Belarusian side returned to the tent camp they had been staying in previously, while others spent the night at the border clearance terminal, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.



Belarusian state agency Belta published photos of adults and children sitting in a hall with blankets and sleeping bags on Wednesday morning.



Many migrants, however, some 2,000 people later returned to their original tent camp in the forest. Belta also published photos of migrants trying to protect themselves from the cold in temperatures around freezing point with campfires.



Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had previously ordered the storage facilities of a logistics company in the Grodno region near the border to be converted into a migrant camp.



Chaotic scenes unfolded on Tuesday when powerful jets of water were deployed on the migrants at the Kuznica-Bruzgi crossing, one of the main locations where people have been amassing as they attempt to illegally enter EU member Poland.



The EU accuses Alexander Lukashenko of luring these desperate people to Belarus and then transporting them to the border with Poland, where they have been left stranded in freezing conditions with little food and shelter.



Brussels says the migrants are being used as pawns, part of a "hybrid attack" to antagonize the EU for refusing to recognize Lukashenko's re-election last year and imposing several rounds of wide-ranging sanctions for the violent repression of protesters.