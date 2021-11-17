Daesh/ISIS claims responsibility for bombing in Ugandan capital

The Daesh/ISIS terror group late on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Uganda's capital that killed six people and injured 33.

The Daesh/ISIS-affiliated Amaq news website reported the incident on its Telegram channel.

Twin explosions rocked Kampala Tuesday morning along the Parliamentary Avenue and the central police station.

The fatalities include three suicide bombers.

Police teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomber and shot and injured him.

Uganda Police had earlier said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group affiliated with Daesh/ISIS, carried out the attack.

Security across Uganda has been heightened to avert another possible attack.