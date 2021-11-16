Italy tightens Covid-19 measures in taxis, trains and buses

Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Italy is tightening health precautions in taxis, trains and buses.



Only two passengers will be allowed to get into the back seat of a taxi if they are not from the same family and the passenger seat is to remain free, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure decided, Italian media reported on Monday.



Health authorities and railway police now have the possibility to stop passenger trains in case of a suspected case of Covid-19. In that situation, the railway operator must disinfect the affected compartment before the train can continue its journey, according to reports.



In addition, if possible, and especially in the large stations in Rome, Milan and Florence, the so-called "green passport" is to be checked before passengers enter long-distance trains.



The green passport provides proof of recovery or vaccination against Covid-19, or a negative test.



In buses, the front door is to be opened when a protective wall is installed between the driver and the passengers. Masks remain compulsory, just as in trains or taxis.



In Italy, Covid-19 case numbers are going up, but slower than in other countries in Europe, such as Germany.



Last Friday, the Ministry of Health reported nationwide seven-day incidence of 78. A week earlier, the figure was 53.



As of Monday morning, around 84 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated, and almost 87 per cent had received at least one jab.