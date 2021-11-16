 Contact Us
News World Germany parties aim to present coalition deal next week

Germany parties aim to present coalition deal next week

Reuters WORLD
Published November 16,2021
Subscribe
GERMANY PARTIES AIM TO PRESENT COALITION DEAL NEXT WEEK

The three parties working to form Germany's next governing coalition have made progress in negotiations and aim to present a coalition agreement of next week, senior party officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of negotiations in Berlin, Michael Kellner, a senior lawmaker from the Greens, said that negotiators would continue their talks this week and next, adding: "Thoroughness comes before speed."

The optimistic message that a coalition deal was in reach was reiterated by Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the centre-left Social Democrats, and Volker Wissing, general secretary of the business-friendly Free Democrats.