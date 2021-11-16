Croatia toughens Covid-19 checks at all government buildings

Only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered from the disease or recently tested negative for infection are allowed to enter government buildings in Croatia.



The rule, which went into effect on Tuesday, applies to both employees and members of the public.



Like many countries in Europe, infections have been quickly rising in Croatia.



The number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days was 914 on Tuesday, almost three times higher than in Germany, which is struggling with own record surge.



In the last week, an average of 56 people died every day as a result of a coronavirus infection. Only 45.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.



With regard to the new measure covering government buildings, several hundred opponents demonstrated in Zagreb and in the Adriatic city of Split on Monday evening.



But no major difficulties were reported so far on Tuesday, reported the newspaper Jutarnji list. Only at the district court in Zagreb did longer queues form at the entrance.

