Clashes in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border came to an end

Russian Defence Ministry announced that the situation in the Azerbaijan-Armenia border returned to normal.

Armenian Defence Ministry also confirmed this, saying that "a truce that was Russia-brokered has been declared in the Azerbaijan-Armenia border".

Armenia had been carrying out several attacks to capture some hills that are strategically important in the Kelbecer and Laçın area, within Azerbaijan's territory.

But after the measures that were taken by the Azerbaijani army, Armenian troops were pushed back and forced to withdraw.