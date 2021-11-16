China reports 22 new coronavirus cases for Nov 15 vs 52 day ago

China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 15 compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 11 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 32 a day earlier.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 15, mainland China had 98,337 confirmed coronavirus cases.