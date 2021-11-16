Armenian forces open unprovoked fire on Azerbaijani army positions

The Armenian armed forces once again opened unprovoked fire on the Azerbaijani army positions on the border Tuesday, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Yellija and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region; Galakend, Daryurd, Novoivanovka, Garaveliler settlements of the Gadabay region; Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Gosha, Kokhanebi, Hajally, Alibeyli, and Asrik Jirdakhan settlements of the Tovuz region, as well as Kohnegishlag settlement of the Aghstafa region were subjected to intensive fire, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenian troops used various caliber weapons to target the army positions, the statement said.

"Azerbaijani forces took adequate retaliatory measures," it said, adding the operational situation is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

The fighting ended with a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.





