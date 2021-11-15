Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues

Meeting in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan.

"In political consultations held in Istanbul today between the delegations headed by Deputy Minister Ambassador Sedat Onal and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Ambassador Andrey Rudenko, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and other regional topics were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Turkey and Russia jointly run a monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh, the South Caucasus, in the wake of last year's conflict there between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in which the latter liberated some 300 territories after nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.



