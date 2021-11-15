Turkish president hails 38th anniversary of Northern Cyprus

Turkey's president on Monday hailed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on its 38th anniversary.

"I sincerely congratulate the 38th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on this proud day of the Turkish Cypriot people, whom we consider an integral part of our nation," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter.

Erdoğan has long stressed Turkey's strong ties with the TRNC, founded in 1983, whose efforts on the global stage for recognition and fair treatment he calls Turkey's "national cause."

CYPRUS ISSUE

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

The TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the decades-long dispute.