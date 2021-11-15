Turkey to take part in UN meeting to strengthen help for Palestinian refugees

Turkey will take part this week in a UN gathering to strengthen protection for Palestinian refugees and aid their human development, it announced Monday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will participate virtually in the conference-co-convened by Jordan and Sweden-which is set to take place Tuesday in Brussels, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The conference is meant to strengthen the mutual responsibility of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the international community "to protect the rights and enhance the human development of the Palestine refugees, by providing the Agency with the financial stability and predictability of funding it requires to fully and effectively implement its United Nations General Assembly mandate," the UN agency said.