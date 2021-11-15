New Zealanders to receive COVID-19 booster shots

After Australia, New Zealand on Monday also announced to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster third dose for its people aged 18 years and older.

Announcing the decision, COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the booster doses will start from Nov. 29.

"Following further advice to Cabinet from the vaccine technical advisory group, today I'm announcing that the vaccination program will start administering booster doses from 29 November," Hipkins said in a statement.

"Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. Booster doses will be available free for anyone in New Zealand aged 18 or older who has completed their two dose course more than six months ago."

He added that all citizens and people living in the country will get the booster dose, even if they received the earlier two doses of any vaccine overseas.

"While most other countries are rationing boosters to certain groups, we have made the decision to make boosters available to everyone. That ensures simplicity and equity," Hipkins said.

Australia began giving booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for priority groups, including people in disability care settings from Nov. 8.

In New Zealand, over 7.2 million doses have been administered, and 3.4 million people, or nearly 67% of the country's population, are fully vaccinated.

The island nation has recorded 8,866 virus cases and 34 related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.