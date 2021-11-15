Israel approves Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for children aged between 5 and 11 in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.



Previously, the vaccine was only approved for children over the age of 12 and adults.



Miri Misrachi, senior representative of the Maccabi health insurance company, told the Army Radio the country hopes to start the campaign as early as Sunday.



According to media reports, around 1 million children in this age group could then receive the vaccination.



The advisors consulted by the Health Ministry came to an almost unanimous conclusion that "the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh its risks," it said.



For children who had Covid-19, the question weather the jab should be given immediately after recovery or only after a certain period remains open. The government's coronavirus commissioner, Salman Sarka, told the Army Radio that a decision is to be made public on Sunday.



Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday appealed to all parents to have their children vaccinated. Bennett mentioned several European countries where stricter measures, including lockdowns, were now being imposed again.



"It is impossible to know what is waiting around the next corner," he said, according to a statement from his office.



At the end of July, Israel had already approved the vaccination for children between 5 and 11 in extremely exceptional cases, such as children particularly at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying due to a coronavirus infection.



The number of new Covid-19 infections in Israel has been declining for two months. Less than 500 cases per day have been recorded recently, compared to more than 11,000 on some days in September.