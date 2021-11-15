EU TO RECOGNIZE SERBIAS COVID CERTIFICATES

The EU will adopt a decision on Monday to recognize digital COVID-19 certificates issued in Serbia, said a commissioner.

"Good news" regarding the same issue is expected for Moldova, Georgia and Serbia, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi told reporters before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"This means that travel will be much easier for the citizens of these countries, but it also means that citizens of European countries will be able to travel," he explained.

After Albania and North Macedonia, Serbia will be the third country in the Western Balkans whose COVID-19 certificate will be recognized in the EU.

With these certificates, passengers prove that they have been fully vaccinated, hold a negative PCR test, or have had the coronavirus in the past 180 days so have enough antibodies.

So far, only 18 countries outside the EU have standardized COVID-19 certificates.

The EU foreign ministers have met in Brussels on Monday, with the Western Balkans, primarily the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, on the agenda.



