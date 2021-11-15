Coronavirus numbers slowly rising again in Spain and Portugal

The number of new coronavirus infections is rising again in Spain and Portugal, albeit at a much lower level than in other European countries like Germany.



According to the Ministry of Health in Madrid, the seven-day incidence for Spain rose to 48 on Monday. A month ago, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was 18 within seven days.



In Portugal, the seven-day incidence is currently just under 100; a month ago, it was reported at around 40.



In Spain, almost 80 per cent are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and in Portugal almost 90 per cent.



There are currently few coronavirus restrictions in either country.

