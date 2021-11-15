Anti-terror fight can be focus of Iran-Turkey cooperation: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday his country's close relations with Turkey serve the interest of regional peace and stability.

Speaking during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Raisi said cooperation between Iran and Turkey should be turned into "international cooperation", which he stressed can be effective given the "important positions" of the two countries, according to a statement released by his office.

Turkey's top diplomat arrived in Tehran early on Monday on his first visit to the country since the new Iranian government took over.

Raisi said the presence of terrorist groups like Daesh/ISIS in the region is "detrimental" to both countries, adding that the fight against terrorism and organized crime can be a "focus of cooperation" between Tehran and Ankara, the statement said.

The Iranian president said that Tehran and Ankara are ready to upgrade relations to "all-inclusive cooperation".

In statements during a joint press conference with Çavuşoğluearlier Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the two sides have agreed on a roadmap for long-term cooperation while adding that there is "a lot of consensus" between them on regional issues.

The discussions between the two chief diplomats, he said, were held on bilateral trade, private sector investments, and effective ways of lifting barriers in trade.

Raisi underlined the ability of regional countries to "solve their problems without foreign interference".

He said the presence of "outsiders" only brings "insecurity and tensions" between the countries in the region, citing the example of 20-year old US presence in Afghanistan.

Referring to Çavuşoğlu's remarks on joint cooperation with Iran to develop trade relations in the South Caucasus, Raisi said Iran has a "deep and longstanding religious and cultural bond" with Azerbaijan and Turkey, and the countries must not allow "outsiders" to sabotage it.

In his remarks, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey considers the new government in Iran to be a "result-oriented government" and reaffirmed Ankara's determination to "increase the level of cooperation" with Tehran.

The top diplomat added that Turkey seeks to "establish and strengthen joint cooperation" with Iran to ensure stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting Iran before the year-end, during which a long-term cooperation agreement will be signed between the two countries.



