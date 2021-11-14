EU threatens action against Sudan authorities for rights violations

The European Union said on Sunday that it would hold authorities in Sudan accountable for any violations of human rights since the military coup on October 25.



At least five people were killed and several others injured in pro-democracy protests across the country on Saturday.



The media network Al Jazeera reported that its bureau chief had been detained by security forces on Sunday.



"We are also very worried about the detention of journalists," the statement by the spokesperson of the EU External Action Service read, adding that freedom of expression and access to information are universal human rights.



Since the coup, the internet and many telephone lines have been blocked in Sudan.



Protesters took to the streets in anger at last month's military takeover and the army commander's unilateral decision to appoint a new Sovereign Council on Thursday.



Sudan's military ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appointed himself chairman of the council.



Several countries and organizations have expressed dismay at al-Burhan's actions, saying they violate the Constitutional Declaration, drawn up after the removal of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.



Al-Burhan, who had previously led a transitional government with now-ousted prime minister Abdullah Hamduk, dissolved the government and imposed a state of emergency on October 25.



Thousands of people are reported to have participated in Saturday's protests where security police were accused of using tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds.



Sudan has seen repeated pro-democracy protests in the past month, backed by calls from around the world for the restoration of the civil government.



