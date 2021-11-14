Bulgaria to elect president and new parliament

Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday for the third parliamentary election this year.



The vote is taking place after the National Assembly legislature was unable to muster a governing majority following the last elections in July.



Some 6.7 million voters will also elect a new head of state on Sunday, with a total of 23 candidates in the running.



Incumbent Rumen Radev is considered the favourite. If no one receives more than half of the votes, the race will go to a run-off between the top two.



According to opinion polls, the GERB party of Boiko Borisov, who was voted out of office in April, could become the strongest force in parliament with up to 24 percent of the vote.



However, it is questionable whether the conservatives would be able to find coalition partners, in a legislature set to house at least six parties.



A new anti-corruption party, "We Continue the Change" (PP), can expect up to 16 percent, according to the polls, and could potentially form a reform-oriented government.



