Blinken discusses Taiwan with China ahead of Xi-Biden meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "expressed concern" over Beijing's pressure against Taiwan in a phone call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department said on Saturday.



"The Secretary emphasized longstanding U.S. interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," said a statement by State Department spokesperson Ned Price.



"He urged Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve cross-Strait issues peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan."



Price said that the phone call took place on Friday ahead of an online meeting between US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping set for Monday.



A statement by China's Foreign Ministry said that, during the call, Wang "further elaborated on China's solemn position" on the Taiwan question in response to what it called Washington's "recent wrong words and deeds."



"Both history and reality has fully proven that 'Taiwan independence' is the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement cited Wang as saying.



The Chinese diplomat said the US should, among other things, "resolutely oppose any 'Taiwan independence' moves" if its aim is peace in the area, saying any support for Taiwan's independence "undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end," according to the statement.



The call came amid rising international concern over Beijing's stepped-up military incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.



Taiwan is a self-governing democratic island off the south-east coast of China, but Beijing claims it as a province and has threatened to take it by force if it makes any moves towards formal independence.



Biden recently said that the US had a "commitment" to defend Taiwan if it was attacked.



