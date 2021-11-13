Stampede at German disco after some evade coronavirus checks

Published November 13,2021
Subscribe
Injuries were reported overnight to Saturday after a stampede at a German disco after it became clear that organizers could no longer guarantee that everyone present was vaccinated against the coronavirus, police say.
Staff at the dance hall in the northern German town of Friesoythe began to clear people out of room shortly before midnight on Friday (2300 GMT) because multiple guests had evaded controls to check people's vaccination status before entering, said police.
Additionally, the discotheque had surpassed occupancy levels.
But police had to open up the emergency exits as they moved to clear the room, because some guests broke out in a panic. Several people had to eventually be treated for hyperventilation or after falling unconscious.
It took until about 4 am on Saturday for the operation to conclude. Local authorities have fined the site operator and other legal options are being considered. Emergency services and psychiatric caseworkers had to be called in.