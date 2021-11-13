Majority building in Austria to require lockdown for unvaccinated

A lockdown for people in Austria not vaccinated against the coronavirus grew more likely on Saturday as a majority of the country's state governments indicated their support for such a plan, according to a report by the APA news agency.
A meeting is set for Sunday between Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein and the heads of the states to set up the rules for such a system, which would then be approved by the legislature later on Sunday.
The push comes as the country recorded yet another record count of more than 13,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Austria's seven-day incidence per 100,000 people also rose to 814.6. This comes just days after it tightened rules blocking access to most public spaces for those who have not yet opted to get vaccinated.
"We have to stay on this, to fight the corona pandemic," said Hermannn Schuetzenhoefer, premier of the state of Styria, in comments to the APA. Johanna Mikl-Leitner, premier of the state of Lower Austria said there is a need for all states to work together.
"The low willingness of some to get vaccinated can't lead to limitations for everyone," she said.
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig also said he backed the plans, but said he still needed more specific information.
However, the support for the plan was not absolute. Some state ministers also said they needed more information. And Hans Peter Doskozil, premier of Burgenland, said he had questions about how the lockdown would be monitored and how it could be explained to regions like his, where vaccination rates have been relatively high.