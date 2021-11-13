Free coronavirus tests return as Germany grapples with rising numbers

Coronavirus tests are to become free to all again on Saturday in Germany, as the country struggles to find a response to a resurgence in the disease that is breaking near daily records and threatening its health system with breakdown.



Health officials ended months of free access to coronavirus tests just weeks ago, in an attempt to encourage more people to get vaccinated. But the recent sharp rise in case counts has shocked the country and forced it to use all weapons in its arsenal in an effort to detect cases as early as possible.



On Saturday, Germany's infectious diseases agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reported 45,081 new cases, which puts its seven-day incidence of cases per 100,000 people at 277.4, a new record in this pandemic. The day before, that number had stood at 263.7. A week ago, it was 183.7. A month ago, it was 65.4.



The country also recorded 228 new deaths, up from 142 deaths last Saturday. The rate of intensive care beds occupied by coronavirus patients is now at 4.7 per 100,000, though this smooths over sharp regional variations. In December, that rate was 15.5.



The upswell in cases caught Germany at a politically tricky moment, shortly after national elections. The sitting government is in caretaker mode and the likely incoming one is still negotiating a working agreement between three parties.



Officials from all sides have set a meeting on Thursday to hammer out a new strategy, but health officials and politicians have openly asked if the country can wait that long. The RKI has urged people to avoid large gatherings.



The expected incoming government seems prepared to let existing rules regarding the response to the pandemic expire on November 25 and hopes to replace them with new policies. Members of the centre-right Christian Democrats, who are set to go into opposition, have questioned the need to take time for legislative tweaks to the approach to the disease.



There are also questions about why the pandemic response meeting has to wait until Thursday.



Meanwhile, school associations have sounded alarm bells that it is becoming impossible to track contacts when pupils test coronavirus positive during the school day. Similarly, some state hospital networks say they have no more space and see no available space in other networks for transferring patients because so many hospital beds are being taken up by Covid-19 patients.



According to a report by Spiegel magazine, the Bundeswehr plans to mobilize 12,000 soldiers by Christmas to support overburdened clinics and health departments because of the deteriorating coronavirus situation.



They are also to assist with booster shots and Covid tests at nursing homes and hospitals.



Bundeswehr Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis sent a draft proposal to the Defence Ministry on Friday, according to the report.



According to the proposal, some 6,000 soldiers are already to be mobilized by the end of November.



The Defence Ministry had not yet officially confirmed the report on Saturday.



Germany's acting Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer already instructed the Bundeswehr a few days ago to be prepared to step in to support the fight against the virus, according to information seen by DPA.



According to the Spiegel report, Kramp-Karrenbauer is scheduled to attend a meeting between outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers on Thursday to discuss measures to combat steeply rising coronavirus infection rates in the country.



Merkel on Saturday warned that "difficult weeks lie ahead of us." She urged fellow citizens to get vaccinated, amid the surge in record-breaking case counts threatening to overwhelm the country's health care system.



Merkel noted that the situation was almost as bad as a year ago, a time which necessitated a partial lockdown that lasted for months. However, she noted that, this time, Germans have access to vaccines. "We have to take advantage, take advantage quickly. I ask you, please participate and try to convince your relatives and friends."



Looking at the country's hospital network, Merkel argued that people with the virus need the best health care possible. "But this isn't possible in the regions worst-hit by corona. The stations are full. Patients have to be transferred to other places. Scheduled operations are being cancelled.



"Doctors and carers who still remember the last winter of pandemic all too well are once again at the edge of being overwhelmed," she warned.



