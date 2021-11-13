Erdoğan aide: Blaming Turkey for migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border 'misguided'

 Contact Us
"Travellers are going to Belarus and from there to Lithuania, Poland and other EU countries. Blaming Turkey for that, or Turkish Airlines, is simply so misguided, misplaced," Erdoğan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalın stressed in his comments on Saturday

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 13,2021
Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday.

Erdoğan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalın said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.

"This recent crisis of illegal migrants between Belarus, Poland, Lithuania and a few other European countries, in fact, has nothing to do with Turkey," he said in an exclusive interview.

"Travellers are going to Belarus and from there to Lithuania, Poland and other EU countries. Blaming Turkey for that, or Turkish Airlines, is simply so misguided, misplaced," he said.