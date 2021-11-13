At least six killed in bus crash in Brazil, more than 30 injured

At least six people have been killed and more than 30 injured in a bus crash in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, according to local media.



The tour bus, carrying 66 passengers and the driver, was on its way from the city of Sao Paulo to the coast when it overturned on the mountain section of the track near Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, the Brazilian news portal G1 reported, citing the fire department.



Monday is a public holiday in Brazil, so many Brazilians are taking advantage of the long weekend for excursions.



