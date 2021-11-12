United States "very concerned" about migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border

The United States is "very concerned" about the situation at the Poland-Belarus border , US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"On the issue of Belarus and what is happening at the border with Poland , we are very concerned about that and closely paying attention to it," Harris said at a press conference in Paris.

"The Lukashenko regime, I believe is engaged in very troubling activity. It is something that I discussed with President Macron, and the eyes of the world and its leaders are watching what is happening there," she added.