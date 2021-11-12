Turkey rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed by Greece

Turkish coast guard units rescued dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by the Greek side.

A total of 33 asylum seekers were rescued from a rubber boat in Urla district of Turkey's Aegean province of İzmir.

Another 17 asylum seekers stranded on rubber boats were rescued off the coast of Didim district in Aydın province.

They were referred to the local migration office.

In a separate incident in Didim, one migrant drowned after their boat capsized. Nine people on board were rescued.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.