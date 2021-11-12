Turkey, Georgia hold joint border exercises

Turkey and Georgia on Friday conducted joint border exercises as part of the bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

"The purpose of the joint exercises was to share experience between the border units of the two countries in the field of land border protection and improve coordinated actions in terms of border security. The exercise helped border guards enhance their ability to respond to border incidents and conduct preventive operations," the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

The tactical groups of the Akhaltsikhe Division of the Georgian Border Police and the 25th Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey took part in the exercise.

Col. Emzar Abramishvili, deputy director of Georgia's MIA Border Police Land Border Protection Department, and Brig. Gen. Berat Acar, commander of the 25th Brigade of the Turkish Armed Forces, addressed guests and the training participants.

"The joint exercises were held within the framework of the 2021 Turkish-Georgian bilateral cooperation plan. Similar training is held regularly, once every two years, between Georgia and the Republic of Turkey," the ministry noted.