SOUTH KOREAS NUMBER OF SERIOUSLY ILL COVID PATIENTS AT RECORD HIGH

South Korea is struggling with an increasing number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.



On Thursday, the number of intensive care patients reached 475, health authorities announced on Friday.



The country had recently eased its coronavirus restrictions again.



However, the authorities warned that if the number of severely ill people continues to rise, it might be difficult to implement the next stage of the "gradual return to normality" in December as planned.



The increase in serious cases comes at a time when new recorded infections have been above the 2,000 mark for several days running.



According to the authorities, about half of the new infections in the past two weeks were from people who contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.



The authorities have recommended a booster jab, especially for older people. The interval between the second and third doses could be shortened from six to five months.



South Korea has so far handled the pandemic well. The daily infection figures have mostly remained consistently low thanks to frequent testing and rapid contact tracing by the authorities.



Since summer, however, the country has been struggling with a fourth Covid-19 wave. On Friday, the authorities reported 2,368 infections for the day before, and the total number climbed to 390,719.