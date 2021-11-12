Severe weather death toll rises to 40 in Sri Lanka, India

Flood waters started receding in Sri Lanka and the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Friday, but the death toll in the rain-related incidents rose to 40, officials said.



The depression over the Bay of Bengal which was causing the heavy rainfall in the region for over a week had weakened, the Indian Meteorological Department said.



Flood waters in Sri Lanka have started receding but landslide warnings remain as the death toll from rose to 26 on Friday, officials said.



Six more deaths were reported due to high waters and landslides on Thursday.



Since Saturday, more than 230,000 people have been impacted across 18 of the island's 25 districts, the Disaster Management Centre said.



The National Building Research Organisation, which is responsible for monitoring possible landslides, on Friday renewed its warnings for more than 30 villages, telling residents to get out of harm's way.



A key highway between the capital Colombo and the major city of Kandy has been blocked due to a high risk of landslides.



This week's storms have caused the highest death toll in Sri Lanka since May 2017, when 224 people were killed in similar period of bad weather.



At least 14 people have died in India's southern Tamil Nadu state in rain-related incidents over the past 11 days, an official of the state's disaster management department said.



The deaths were mostly caused by house collapses, drowning and electrocution.



The red weather alert had been withdrawn in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and water had receded from some areas, a disaster Management Department official said.



The chances of further flooding remained with water in reservoirs over danger level, India Today news channel reported.



Around 1,500 people were still in relief camps and over 500 homes had been severely damaged.