France urges Russia to press Belarus to end migrant crisis

France on Friday urged top visiting Russian ministers to use Moscow's links with Belarus 's President Alexander Lukashenko to end the crisis that has seen thousands of migrants mass on the border with EU member Poland.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian "encouraged Russia to mobilise its close ties with Belarus to ensure it (the migrant crisis ) is brought to an end," the foreign ministry said after meeting with their Russian counterparts in Paris.

The French ministers also warned that any new threat by Russia to Ukraine's territorial integrity would have "serious consequences".







