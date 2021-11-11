Turkey nabs 2 terror suspects along border with Greece

Turkish security forces nabbed two terror suspects while they were trying to illegally cross into Greece, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The people, suspected for their links to the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), were trying to flee to Greece via Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.