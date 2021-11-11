SLOVAKIAS COVID-19 HOSPITALISATIONS TOP 2,500

Slovakia's number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 grew to 2,532, the health minstry said on Thursday, as some hospitals had to limit non-urgent care.

The country of 5.5 million reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases, not far from its record number from the previous day.

Some hospitals are now having to limit non-urgent care.

Slovakia has been tightening restrictions as cases rise but the measures taken have been less tight than during previous waves of the novel coronavirus and fewer than half the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Using a fast-track procedure, parliament began debating a bill which, if passed, would leave services such as restaurants in the worst-affected regions open only to people who have been inoculated.

It would also oblige employers to test staff regularly, and employers and organisers of public events would be required to ban anyone who does not follow anti-pandemic rules or tests positive for COVID-19.

Authorities would also gain the power to close businesses that do not comply with the rules for 30 days.