 Contact Us
News World Russia's Aeroflot denies organising transport of migrants to Belarus

Russia's Aeroflot denies organising transport of migrants to Belarus

"The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organisation of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 11,2021
Subscribe
RUSSIAS AEROFLOT DENIES ORGANISING TRANSPORT OF MIGRANTS TO BELARUS

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Thursday denied any involvement in organising mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, responding to media reports that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organisation of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement.

Its shares fell earlier on Thursday after the reports on possible sanctions.