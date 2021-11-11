Rebels attack civilians, torch businesses in DR Congo village

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group attacked a village in the troubled eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing at least one person and torching several businesses, local media reported on Thursday.

Two more people were wounded as rebels rampaged through the village of Ndalya in Ituri province, according to news website Actualite.cd.

Along with multiple businesses, the rebels also set ablaze a vehicle and three motorcycles, the report added.

The ADF originated in Uganda before expanding to DR Congo, where it has strongholds in the restive provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

The US has designated it a terrorist group and accuses the ADF of being an affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror organization.

DR Congo ramped up security operations and declared a "state of siege" in Ituri and North Kivu this May.

However, a September report by the South Africa-based Institute for Security Studies said the measures have "apparently had little impact" as the "ruthless" ADF and other groups "continue to massacre civilians."

It said the ADF has extensive smuggling networks for funding and also enjoys strong support from some locals.

A report released by two Congolese lawmakers earlier this week said more than 1,300 people have been killed in Ituri and North Kivu since May.

According to UN figures, more than 5.2 million people are internally displaced in DR Congo, including 1.7 million in Ituri and 1.8 million in North Kivu.