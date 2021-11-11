Opposition falls one vote short of toppling N Macedonian government

Opponents of North Macedonia's government failed to muster enough members present to oust the country's current leaders on Thursday, meaning the country's political drama is set to continue.



Hristijan Mickoski of the right-wing VMRO-DPMNE had seemed sure he would pull together the 61 votes needed in the 120-seat legislature to topple the government of Social Democrat Zoran Zaev. He reached that number when Besa, a small Albanian party, switched its support from Zaev to Mickoski.



But only 60 showed up to support Mickoski. It turned out that he's lacking one lawmaker because one of the three Besa legislators has not thrown his support behind the right-wing movement.



Kastriot Rexhepi posted on his Facebook page that he would not participate in the vote because he thought that a vote to topple the government would create problems for North Macedonia on the international stage.



The small Balkan country is hoping to start EU accession talks. Zaev's party has led the country since 2017, but suffered heavy losses in communal elections last month. Zaev initially offered to step down, but has since postponed those plans indefinitely.