German leaders to meet next week for Covid talks as cases hit record

Germany's state premiers will meet next Thursday to discuss measures to combat steeply rising coronavirus infection rates in the country.



The chairman of the Conference of Minister Presidents, North Rhine Westphalia's premier Hendrik Wuest, announced the move.



The November 18 meeting will also include the acting chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the man likely to replace her, Olaf Scholz.



Germany is scrambling to respond to a surge in cases as health authorities warn hospitals could soon start coming under heavy strain.



There were more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections within the past 24 hours, according to official figures released on Thursday, marking a new daily record.



"We have to make our country winter-proof, so to speak," Scholz said. "The virus is still among us and threatening the health of citizens."



Scholz also spoke out in favour of a "major joint campaign" for more vaccinations.



Merkel, who remains in office in a limited caretaker capacity, has been urging talks among the 16 state premiers and the federal government.



Scholz is the presumptive next chancellor of Germany but has yet to seal a coalition deal following September's parliamentary elections.



It could prove difficult for Germany's state leaders to reach a consensus about several looming pandemic-related issues, including whether vaccines should be mandatory.



Wuest, the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine Westphalia, has spoken out against compulsory vaccinations.



He told the radio station WDR5 he didn't believe that every person who has not yet been vaccinated is a "massive vaccination refuser," and that he did not want to scare this group away "by slamming a vaccination obligation in their face. Are we going to use the police to force people to get vaccinated?"



Wuest is also sceptical about compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups such as nursing staff.



Nurses, he said, are "worth their weight in gold," referring to the national shortage of skilled workers in the sector.



He suggested that health professionals who do not want to be vaccinated could perhaps be employed elsewhere. "If we drive people out by making vaccination compulsory," he said, "I don't know if we are really serving the cause."



Bavaria's state premier, Markus Soeder, has blamed low vaccination rates in southern Germany for the rapid increase in coronavirus infections there.



Speaking to the German broadcaster ARD on Thursday, he rejected accusations that politicians had reacted too late.



"It's not the states' fault," he said, "some people are still behaving in an unreasonable way."



In Bavaria, both the infection and death rates are far above the national average. The state government declared a new state of emergency from Thursday.



Among other things, this will allow the state's Interior Ministry to coordinate the work of the authorities in medical care throughout the state.



According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the Bavarian district of Rottal-Inn continued to have the highest infection rate in Germany, with an incidence of 1140.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Four other Bavarian municipalities feature in Germany's top five.



The vaccination rate in Bavaria is the lowest in western Germany. As of Wednesday 65.2 per cent of citizens were fully vaccinated there. Many states have more than 70 per cent vaccinated, but nationwide the number stands at 67.3 per cent.



Overall, health offices across Germany reported to the RKI by Thursday morning a total of 50,196 new infections in one day, a new pandemic high.



The previous day there were 39,676 infections and exactly a week ago the value had been 33,949 infections.



Across Germany, 235 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. A week ago, there were 165 deaths.



The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 people within seven days - a key data point for a possible tightening of restrictions on public life - was given by the RKI on Thursday as 4.65, slightly higher than Wednesday. The indicator reached its peak last December at 15.5.