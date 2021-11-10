Latvia to let lockdown expire in mid November

Latvia will let its coronavirus lockdown expire next week, the Baltic nation's government decided on Tuesday.



A number of restrictions will however remain in force beyond November 15 and limit public life - especially for non-vaccinated people.



Latvia had one of the highest infection rates in Europe last month, which led the country to impose a nationwide lockdown, including an overnight curfew, on October 20.



After the lockdown ends, all non-essential retailers will be subject to restricted opening hours.



Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to visit certain types of stores.



Latvia has a population of around 1.9 million people, and only around 57 per cent are fully vaccinated. The government has been trying for months to increase the uptake of coronavirus jabs but only had moderate success.

