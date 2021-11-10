Germany has highest number of new infections since start of pandemic

German health authorities have reported almost the country's highest number of daily coronavirus infections at 39,676, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control in Berlin said early Wednesday.



The previous high of 37,120 was reported on Friday. A week earlier that figure was 20,398.



The RKI also reported a record seven-day incidence for cases, which put the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week at 232.1. It marked the third day in a row of record highs in the measure, following Monday's figure of 201.1 and Tuesday's figure of 213.7.



It has risen from 146.6 a week ago and 66.1 a month ago.



According to the new data, 236 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours, compared with 194 daily deaths a week ago.



Germany's RKI has counted 4,844,054 confirmed coronavirus infections during the pandemic. The actual total number is probably much higher, as many infections are not recognized or recorded.



The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days - the most important parameter for a possible tightening of coronavirus restrictions - was given by the RKI on Tuesday as 4.31 (Monday: 3.93).



This indicator is sometimes reported with a delay. There is no nationwide threshold value for when this figure would indicate a critical situation, because of significant regional differences in infection rates within Germany.



