EU accuse Russia of disinformation amid Belarus-Poland migration tension

Making an analogy for migrants in Turkey and Belarus was disinformation which is a method used quite often by Russia, EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Wednesday.

Drawing a comparison between the developments in Turkey in 2015 and what is happening near Belarus at present would correspond to disseminating false information and Russia often resorted to this method, Stano said at a news conference regarding migration-related tensions near the Belarus-Poland border.

He noted that what was happening in Belarus was a state-organized, artificially created migration crisis and President Alexander Lukashenko deceived people into believing they could easily enter the EU zone by making false promises.

Stano called on Russia to use its influence on Belarus to put an end to the "illegal" and "inhumane" crisis.







